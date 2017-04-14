Thief blames drugs and booze

A 38-year-old man, of no fixed place of abode, was Thursday remanded to HMP Dodds for the next month pending sentencing, after he pleaded guilty to a string of robbery and drug charges.

Justin Wayne Jackman admitted to Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant that he entered the home of D’orsus Barker as a trespasser and stole a cellular phone worth $400 and a phone case worth $30 belonging to Marion Martin as well as a purse worth $150 and $596 in cash belonging to Linora Barker. These offences were committed on February 12.

Jackman also admitted to stealing two stethoscopes worth $480, a spectrophotometer worth $450 and a flashlight belonging to Shaka Jordan on June 12, 2015.

On March 29 this year, he told the magistrate that he stole a printer worth $1,200, a tablet worth $225, a haversack worth $100, a multimeter worth $91, a knife worth $8 and four pens belonging to David Grant.

Jackman also pleaded guilty to entering S.P Musson as a trespasser on April 11 and stealing a jigsaw worth $150 and a bolt cutter worth $150 belonging to Frank Armstrong.

He also admitted to having two pieces of apparatus in his possession intended for the use of cocaine and possession of cannabis.

The magistrate remanded Jackman into custody until May 9 for the facts of the offences and sentencing but not before asking what had become of the stethoscopes and spectrophotometer.

“I stash them in an alley because I didn’t have no use for them. That was pure drugs and alcohol, my apologies,” Jackman responded.