Temporary traffic arrangements for Oistins Fish Festival

The police say temporary traffic changes will be put in place from Saturday, April 15 to Monday, April 17 to facilitate the 2017 Oistins Fish Festival.

The public is advised that the Oistins Road will be closed to regular traffic from 3 p.m. until midnight on the 15th and 16th of April, and from 3 p.m. until 11:30 p.m. on April 17.

Public service vehicles, emergency vehicles, vehicles of residents and workers with special stickers will be permitted to travel through Oistins Road. All other vehicles will be diverted along Cane Vale Road and Church Hill Road. Motorist intending to purchase petrol from the Esso Service Station will be allowed to do so via Oistins Hill Road.

The police say delivery vehicles of stall owners and operators will be allowed into the venue to make their deliveries up until 2:30 p.m. on April 15 and April 17.

Parking will be provided in the area rear of Granny’s Car Park, Harvest Mart Car park, Foundation School, Southern Plaza and the Oistins Civic Centre Car Park.

No parking will be allowed on Oistins Road, Oistins Hill Road, Welches Road, Enterprise Road, Church Hill Road, Keizer Hill Road, Maxwell Hill Road and Cane Vale Hill Road.

The police are urging motorists to exercise caution and to comply with any order given by a member of the police force in uniform.