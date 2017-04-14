Temar Nurse remanded to prison

A 24-year-old man was remanded to prison when he appeared in court yesterday charged with unlawful possession of firearm and ammunition.

Temar Damien Nurse, of Fordes Road, Clapham, St Michael, was arrested at Bonnetts in the parish on Monday, April 10.

Around 4:10 p.m., police officers were on duty in the area when Nurse was observed in the company of two other men. On seeing the officers, Nurse attempted to run away. He was stopped, subsequently searched and the firearm and ammunition discovered concealed in his waist.

Nurse appeared before Magistrate Douglas Fredericks in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court and was remanded to prison to reappear in court on May 10.