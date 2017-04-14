Reverend Hazell’s call

Those worshipping today at Good Friday service, held at the Christ Church Parish Church, were urged to remain steadfast in their faith.

The encouragement came from Anglican Reverend Sandra Hazell as she delivered the sermon during a three-hour devotion entitled – Seven words from the Cross.

“We fear commitment to our jobs, to our relationships, to our marriages, to our church and even to our God. Commitment demands all that we are and all that we hope to be; commitment demands our very selves. We are to honour God with all that we are by surrendering our will unto His will. Committed living, which is surrendering to God gives birth to resurrection, it gives life beyond death as well as life in the midst of life,” she explained.

Reverend Hazell who is the rector at St Lawrence Church also reminded worshippers of Jesus’ sacrifice on the Cross and urged them not to give up in times of trail.

“We will fall, we will come up short but we have the love of Christ to bring us back to His bleeding Son . . . . We can never say ‘I am finished’, nor can we think ‘I have no hope’. We cannot believe that our sin is just too awful for God to forgive,” she said. (KK)