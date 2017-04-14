Oberoi to mount a challenge

Melrose Stables-owned Oberoi will be looking to defeat unbeaten three-year-old filly for 2017 Fleurette in the 67th Barbados Guineas Grade 1 on Monday Easter Bank Holiday.

Oberoi, who won his last outing on April 1 in the George Corbin Memorial, will be looking to upset the unbeaten heavy favourite. Robert Peirce, trainer of Oberoi, will be looking for back to back Guineas victories as he won last year’s edition with Steven Allen upsetting the Victor Cheeseman-trained Northern Star who was unplaced. Reshawn Latchman will be the jockey on Oberoi and the pair have drawn gate 12.

The Victor Cheeseman-trained Fleurette which had made all the running in her last effort on Sandy Lane Gold Cup Day on March 4, will be going after her fourth straight victory come Monday. Jockey Rickey Walcott will have the riding assignment once again on the talented filly and will be coming out of gate 13. Champion two-year-old of 2016 Black Rock still has not found the winners’ circle for 2017, having placed second to Oberoi in the George Corbin Memorial. 2016 champion apprentice Affrie Ward will be the jockey on Black Rock for the first time.

Horse number 7 the gelding De Girlz Dem Sugar had come from dead last in the George Corbin Memorial and had placed third. The father and son team of Steve and Allan Madoo own the improving three-year-old and will have the top jockey Jalon Samuel aboard. This jockey and owner partnership will be looking for two straight Barbados Guineas victories having scored with the talented Steven Allen last year.

Nine of the twelve horses entered have placed in the first four in their previous starts and this shows the level of competition this year. Legion out of the 1999 Barbados Guineas winner Devil Woman has not run lower than fourth in four starts. The impressive looking chestnut colt had won his third lifetime start on Sandy Gold Cup Day then returned to finish fourth in the George Corbin Memorial. Legion will be looking to imitate his dam and win the first leg of the Triple Crown – the Barbados Guineas. The son of Happy Memories will have Antonio Perch in the saddle and he has ridden him in three of his four starts. Phillip Mosley, who is the co-breeder of Legion along with Leron Gibbs, will be looking for a second success after winning the 2015 Guineas with Poetic Licence.

Butterfly, from the Gay Smith stable, will be coming off a 65-day layoff come Monday. Having finished second to Fleurette in The Grandstand Posse And Bubba’s Sports Bar Classic Trial on February 11, he will be coming into the Guineas without a recent race under his belt. Nevertheless the chestnut son by Lion King can’t be left out of the betting. Stable jockey Antonio Bishop will take the reins and they are drawn in gate 6.

The Speedy Miss Megyn had tested the Guineas trip of 7.8 for the first time in her last race in the George Corbin Memorial, having ran a disappointing seventh of eighth. Reports from her stable are that she had lost a shoe in the race and did not run her true race. Miss Megyn has won three races from five starts and her connections will be hoping for better luck this time around.

The superfecta betting for the race 5 Guineas looks like a brain tumor for punters, mainly because nine of the 12 horses entered have placed in their last starts. Burbon Street from the Roger Parravicino stable will be coming into Monday’s big race with three seconds in his last three starts. Burbon Street had placed second to the mighty Fleurette going the sprint trip off 1100 meters on Sandy Lane Gold Cup Day in his last start. The Son by stallion Kit Fisto had last won on September 3, 2016 going Monday’s trip of 1570 meters. On Monday all colts and geldings will take 124 pounds with all fillies will carry 119 pounds.

The rest of the 2017 Guineas field is made up of Cipriani, Rockley, Peacher Boy and Vencedor.

2017 Sandy Lane Gold Cup winner Dorsett will be back in action when he faces six others in the Street Vendor Handicap going 1570 meters. Drawn one, the consecutive Gold Cup winner will take 128 pounds with Jalon Samuel aboard. Horse number three Wild Cat Tea who won The Condominium At Palm Beach Handicap and Sandy Lane Spa Sprint this year before tasting defeat last race day to arch rival Lucky Adventure, will be in action once again.

The six-year-old horse by Wildcat Heir had last contested the 7.8 trip as a three-year-old and will take 113 pounds. The Sir David Seale-owned Marcus Antonius who had placed third to Wild Cat Tea in the Spa Sprint has taken entry once again. Having won on February 11 going Monday’s trip – a race that saw him in action after a 11-month lay- off – punters could see him in with a chance come Monday. Marcus Antonius will take 119 pounds and have jockey Anderon Trotman who is the contract jockey for Sir David Seale.

Top class creole Sirius Black is coming off a good third place last race day behind Lucky Adventure and Wild Cat Tea in the Garrison Savannah Handicap. The Victor Cheeseman-trained gelding will take 122 pounds with young apprentice Delano Lopez – son of Simon Husbands and nephew of Patrick Husbands – in the saddle. Lopez will claim seven pounds on the gelding. The rest of the seven-horse field is made up of Indiano Jones, Infared and Janaks Gold.

Post time for this Monday’s eight race card is 1:45 p.m.

Source: (KL)