Man ordered to compensate ex

A woman who was assaulted by her former boyfriend earlier this month appeared in court Thursday and gave her version of what occurred.

Tyrone DaCosta Beckles of 3rd Avenue, Parris Gap, Westbury Road, St Michael admitted last week in the No. 1 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court that he assaulted Neisha Reid on April 5, occasioning her actual bodily harm.

On the mentioned date, Beckles went to a club in Nelson Street, The City where Reid was to ask her for keys to their apartment

so he could remove his belongings. She refused and the situation escalated, ending with Reid slapping the woman before walking out.

Reid told Magistrate Douglas Frederick Thursday that Beckles hit her not once but three times and she had the pictures to prove it. The woman, a Jamaican national, was allowed to get her cellular phone and on it were several pictures of her swollen face. It was also shown to Beckles.

She then informed the court that as a result of her injuries she sought medical attention at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital which resulted in fees of $1,000. She provided the bill to the court, saying she must pay it before her six months stay in Barbados is up.

“This never happen to me before, not even back home, ‘im slap me in me face . . . and I do everything fi he. I feel threaten up by he,” Reid stated.

She also made it clear that she was the one responsible for her rent, despite Beckles’ declaration that he was the one paying for the apartment.

The woman also explained that on the day she was assaulted, she refused to give Beckles the keys because she was trying to have a conversation with him and he refused to entertain her, so she did the same and ignored him.

“I just want de pay the bill so I don’t have to get stuck up at de airport when me ready to go home and I want he stay away from me,” the woman requested.

The magistrate then pointed out to Beckles that it appeared he had taken advantage of someone who was looking out for him.

“Don’t you feel bad about that?” the magistrate questioned.

“Yes Sir,” was Beckles’ reply.

The magistrate then ordered that he compensate Reid $1,500 in a month’s time or spend six months in jail. Beckles was also bonded to keep the peace and be of good behaviour for the next six months and for him as well as his friends to stay away from Reid.

If breached, he will spend three months at HMP Dodds.