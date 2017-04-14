Lay day called at Barbados Surf Pro QS3,000

A lay day has been called for the World Surf League (WSL) Barbados Surf Pro Qualifying Series (QS) 3,000. After three days of consistent swell, conditions have slowed too much for competition to be called on and will have its next call at 7:30 a.m. tomorrow, April 15.

“We’re not seeing enough waves like we have been the last few days to call it on today so both men and women will be off,” an organizer said. “The good news is that waves are still showing promise through the weekend with good direction and consistency. We’ll come back tomorrow morning and make another call to hopefully get men or women’s Round Four in the water.”

When action resumes, Peterson Crisanto (BRA), Victor Bernardo (BRA), Santiago Muniz (ARG) and Hiroto Arai (JPN) will be the first in the water for men’s Round Four.

On the women’s side, former Championship Tour (CT) competitor Alesa Quizon (HAW), Brittany Penaroza (HAW), Mikaela Greene (AUS) and Caroline Marks (USA) will battle for two spots into Round Five.

Upcoming Barbados Surf Pro QS3,000 Round Four Matchups:

Heat 1: Peterson Crisanto (BRA), Victor Bernardo (BRA), Santiago Muniz (ARG), Hiroto Arai (JPN)

Heat 2: Deivid Silva (BRA), Timothee Bisso (GLP), Mateus Herdy (BRA), Soli Bailey (AUS)

Heat 3: Andy Criere (ESP), Rafael Teixeira (BRA), Tomas Fernandes (PRT), Shane Campbell (AUS)

Heat 4: Gatien Delahaye (FRA), Mikey Wright (AUS), Seth Moniz (HAW), Bino Lopes (BRA)

Heat 5: Keanu Asing (HAW), Lucas Silveira (BRA), Nomme Mignot (FRA), Michael Dunphy (USA)

Heat 6: Bruce Mackie (BRB), Daiki Tanaka (JPN), Weslley Dantas (BRA), Hiroto Ohhara (JPN)

Heat 7: Evan Geiselman (USA), Ricardo Christie (NZL), Tanner Hendrickson (HAW), Luel Felipe (BRA)

Heat 8: Flavio Nakagima (BRA), Robson Santos (BRA), Alex Ribeiro (BRA), Josh Burke (BRB)

Upcoming Barbados Surf Pro QS3,000 Women’s Round Four Matchups:

Heat 1: Alessa Quizon (HAW), Brittany Penaroza (HAW), Mikaela Greene (AUS), Caroline Marks (USA)

Heat 2: Holly Wawn (AUS), Chelsea Roett (BRB), Philippa Anderson (AUS), Tia Blanco (USA)

Heat 3: Brisa Hennessy (HAW), Mahina Maeda (HAW), Claire Bevilacqua (AUS), Bailey Nagy (HAW)

Heat 4: Tessa Thyssen (BLM), Kirra Pinkerton (USA), Chelsea Tuach (BRB), Maud Le Car (FRA)