Fire leaves St James man homeless

A St James man is homeless following a fire which destroyed his wooden house this morning.

An eyewitness told Barbados TODAY that the fire broke out at the house, located at Carlton, in the wee hours of the morning.

It was not immediately clear how the fire started and the eyewitness did not know the name of the owner.

The blaze was put out by a unit from the Barbados Fire Service. (AGB)