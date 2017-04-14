Enjoying Good Friday

Enterprise Beach at Oistins, Christ Church was abuzz with activity today as locals and visitors alike took advantage of the beautiful Good Friday weather.

When a Barbados TODAY team visited the location adults were seen lazing on the sand while children built sandcastles and played in the water.

It was a scene unlike times gone-by when residents feared going to the beach on Good Friday.

Michael Damaze is one who firmly believes that Good Friday should simply be about going to church or staying home. However he made the trek to the Oistins beach after some convincing from his spouse.

“I’m one of those that don’t go to the beach on Good Friday because I don’t think it is the right thing to do, so I don’t believe in coming to the beach,” Damaze said.

“You need to look at it as a normal Friday so you can take your mind off the suspicions,” interjected his wife.

However, Guyanese national Elselyn Perry was shocked that Barbadians were out and about on the day.

“Normally, we don’t leave home on Good Friday. When we do, it is to go to church and go back home,” Perry said.

Apart from church and Easter egg hunts, the season is ideal for kite flying. At the historic Garrison Savannah a few individuals were flying kites with family and friends.

It is an annual activity for Bonnie Seale-Jordan and her family.

“It’s a great time for them to do something that they absolutely enjoy,” Seale-Jordan said.

(KK)