DOMINICA – US $34m solar street lights project

ROSEAU – A US $34-million solar street lights project has been approved for Dominica which will assist in reducing the impact of climate change.

Speaking at the launch of a Low Carbon Development Project at the Fort Young Hotel earlier this week, Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Environment, Ivor Stephenson, stated that over 4,000 solar lights will be erected, and of that amount, over 2,000 solar lights have been provided by the government of China.

“The project will involve the installation of 4,851 solar lights and will be supported by the government of China which has agreed to provide 2,500 of the lights,” he said.

The project will be done in separate phases and is set to be completed in thirty-three months, according to Stephenson.

He stated that the move will help to mitigate the “adverse effects of climate change in Dominica,” and also benefit the country in many other important aspects.

“It will improve social well-being and as well as help to save a large quantity of electricity meaning that the burden of the government budget can also be mitigated,” he added.

Stephenson noted that with the use of green energy, more attention will be placed on Dominica as the nature isle of the Caribbean.

Source: (Dominica News Online)