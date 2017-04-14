Bayview names new head

Bayview Hospital has officially announced the appointment of its new hospital administrator, Julie Reid. Jules Reid is a registered nurse who brings over 23 years of international healthcare experience in the areas of nursing, counselling and management to the private healthcare establishment. She replaces Winifred Edwards, who retired last month after 16 years of dedicated employment at Bayview Hospital.

Reid previously worked with internationally-recognised health and treatment facilities in London, Antigua, Trinidad, and Barbados. She holds nursing qualifications from both St Bartholomew’s Hospital and the Royal London Hospital, as well as a health education degree from the City of London University. She is also trained in various specialities such as HIV/AIDS management, palliative care, teaching and assessing, ward management, and counselling and drug addiction. Her volunteer activities include feeding the homeless, and she was involved in various fundraising cancer research charities in the UK.

The new hospital administrator says her vast experience has given her the knowledge she needs to able to motivate others while at the same time being empathetic to patient needs.

“I am passionate about healthcare and social work which is a perfect fit for my new role as administrator at Bayview. I am keen to uphold the high standard of care provided by the hospital, as well as chart a new path forward towards expanding the services and facilities we can offer our patients,” she says. An enthusiastic environmentalist, Reid says she is also determined to make Bayview Hospital a ‘greener’ service provider and continue to distinguish it as the best healthcare facility on the island.

Bayview Hospital is a privately-owned and operated health facility delivering first class medical care to Barbadian residents and visitors. It recently launched a new allergy testing and treatment service which is to be a one of a kind service on the island geared at addressing the high occurrence of allergies in the population. The hospital is expected to continually modernise its facilities and extend its services under Reid’s leadership.