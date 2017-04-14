Back to Dodds

Fields’ hopes of paying a fine dashed away

After spending 28 days on remand at HMP Dodds, James Ricardo Alexander Fields made a second appearance in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court with not only a change of heart but also hopes of being released.

The 26-year-old Bank Hall Main Road, St Michael resident Thursday pleaded guilty before Magistrate Douglas Frederick to possession, possession with intent to supply and possession of a trafficable quantity of cocaine, as well as possession of cannabis. The drugs had a combined street value of $115.

Even before the facts were read, the Fields told Magistrate Frederick that he would like to “pay a fine and go home to take care of my responsibilities”.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Theodore McClean then told the court that lawmen went to Bay Street, The City, near Harbour Lights Night Club on March 16 after receiving information about suspicious drug-related activity.

On arrival, they observed Fields making trips from a lighted to dark area accompanied by some patrons of the club. They stopped him, told him what they had observed and requested a search.

Four vials containing a white powdery substance suspected to be cocaine were found in his pants pocket.

“What could I really say about them, officer? I like to party like anybody else,” Fields allegedly told police when asked to account for the substance in his possession.

He was arrested and taken to a police station where six transparent Ziploc bags containing vegetable matter, suspected to be cannabis, were also found during a second search.

“I just had them to have a good time,” Fields told officers at the time. “I get them from a prickle for a deal”.

Addressing the court, Fields told the magistrate that he understood that due to the quantity found in his possession, he was charged for trafficking and supply but he “was not buying or selling”.

However, the magistrate pointed out that the police had observed him moving from a lighted into a dark area several times. “What were you doing?” he asked.

Fields, who is known to the law courts, told the magistrate that his car was parked by a container in the dark area.

“I never sell drugs or anything so. Yes, I ain’t suppose to have drugs Sir but that was for my personal use. I just want to get home to take care of my responsibilities Sir. I would like to pay a fine,” Fields explained.

“I smoking marijuana from the time I was in school but I only start dong cocaine recently,” he went on.

Frederick then pointed out to Fields that he had to address his cocaine use “because soon from now, you will be of no help to anybody and how you are going, you are heading down a slippery slope”.

“You are a good fella but you are in some serious territory but you are not willing to accept that or help,” the magistrate said.

The judicial officer then told Fields that he could not be released Thursday as one of the matters keeping him behind bars was the fact that he was on bail from the High Court on a capital offence and was ordered to report to Central Police Station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, starting March 14 last year.

However, the records show that he never complied with the order.

“I never had a mentioned date in four years, Sir,” Field declared.

The magistrate said that he would look into the matter but, in the meantime, remanded Fields for another 28 days which was not what the accused was hoping for.

As a result, he became upset and refused to move from beside the dock for a few moments before prison officers escorted him out the courtroom. Before they did so, Fields also held on to the door of the No. 1 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court, then the railings of the steps.

With some persuasion from the two wardens, he eventually walked back to the cells at Central Police Station.