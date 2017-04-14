Airport workers ‘in danger’ from playing of road tennis

Employees at Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA) are calling on airport management to act decisively to put a stop to the playing of road tennis in the workers’ car park by residents of surrounding communities.

The workers complain that the practice places them and the airport at risk, and must end immediately.

“We were issued with passes to enter the car park provided for us, but these unknown persons who play road tennis there are doing it without let or hindrance. In addition to breaking into our vehicle, the criminal element among them can assault us as we leave work at night,” one employee told Barbados TODAY.

“We see it as a breach of security, but the big question is, why aren’t the security personnel seeing it in that light? Who is there to stop a player from passing on contraband to a departing passenger? There is only wire fence that separates the tennis players from passengers boarding or disembarking from flights,” added the airport worker, who spoke to Barbados TODAY on condition of anonymity.

According to the source, with the sport attracting scores of spectators, it could prove to be a perfect cover for criminals, leaving the airport operations vulnerable.

He said an open space to the west of the airport could be used for road tennis without presenting a threat to security, as could space near the Rubis gas station at the entrance to the main car park.

Neither GAIA Communication Specialist Keith Goddard, nor the Operations Manager could be reached for a comment on the matter.