16 new Permanent Secretaries

Chief Personnel Officer Gail Atkins has announced that 16 senior public officers have been promoted to the post of Permanent Secretary.

The promotions will take effect from Saturday, April 15.

Those promoted are June Chandler, to the Ministry of Education, Science, Technology and Innovation; Donna Cadogan to the Ministry of Tourism and International Transport; Janet Phillips to the Ministry of Social Care, Constituency Empowerment and Community Development; Alyson Forte to the Ministry of the Civil Service; and Philmore Best to the Ministry of Industry, International Business, Commerce and Small Business Development.

In addition, Siebert Frederick will be the new Permanent Secretary in the Economic Affairs Division, Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs; while Esworth Reid will head the Training Administration Division; Timothy Maynard will be in the Prime Minister’s Office, Division of Defence and Security; Nancy Headley will be in the Finance Division, Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs; and Gabrielle Springer will head the Ministry of Health.

Daphne Kellman will take over the Ministry of Environment and Drainage; Yolande Howard will take charge of the Ministry of Labour, Social Security and Human Resource Development; Nicolla Simone Rudder will head the Ministry of Transport and Works; and Jehu Wiltshire, will head the Division of Energy and Telecommunications, Prime Minister’s Office.

Sandra Phillips and Yvette Goddard have been promoted to the post of Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Housing, Lands and Rural Development and Office of the Attorney General, respectively. Atkins explained, however, that they will remain in Foreign Service duties until further notice.

The Chief Personnel Officer said the Personnel Administration Division is working assiduously to complete appointments for the next two levels – Deputy Permanent Secretary and Administrative Officer. (BGIS)