Twenty-one people injured in a mass casualty at Dukes, St Thomas

Twenty-one people were injured in a mass casualty resulting from a three-car smash up at Dukes, St Thomas around 3:15 p.m.

The accident involved a minibus carrying 18 passengers, driven by a 30-year-old male, a motor van driven by a 39-year-old man and a car driven by a 44-year-old woman.

Five people have been listed as seriously injured and according to Police Public Relations Officer Acting Inspector Roland Cobbler, two have already been transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Personnel from the Barbados Defence Force, the Barbados Fire Service, the ambulance service and four doctors from the Accident and Emergency Department are at the scene.

Investigations are continuing.