Olympus in deejay partnership

Big things are on the horizon for Olympus Theatres and deejays Timeless and AON Skillz. The Sheraton Centre-based movie house has entered a partnership with the two CBC-based deejays and said it is looking forward to a long and successful working relationship in which both deejays will serve as Olympus ambassadors.

Speaking about the arrangement, Marian Wilson, Olympus’ Sales and Marketing Manager, said: “Stay tuned for what should be an exciting experience with DJ Timeless and his team, The Enterprise Squad featuring A.O.N Skillz who also works at 98.1 The One. It’s been a pleasure and an epic experience thus far on his Fun Factory Morning Show, where he promotes Olympus with giveaways such as tickets, movie money and much more.”

“Full of energy and hype, he not only brings with him creativity but also a vast amount of knowledge and experience. We are extremely impressed with his prompt initiative as well as innovative ideas and from this interaction we knew this is the perfect fit. We at Olympus Theatres are very happy to be working together to bring great and bigger things to our valued customers,” Wilson added.

Both deejays expressed their delight about entering the partnership.

DJ Timeless said he believes partnerships such as these are wise and necessary. “I just want to say a big thank you to Olympus Theatres for giving me this opportunity to represent a great brand. It’s been a pleasure working with them so far and engaging the public on mornings in My Fun Factory Show, promoting the cinema and giving the public a chance to win great prizes. Our focus is to promote fun and different events such as today’s “School’s Out” where kids can come down and listen to some great music and get ready to watch some wholesome movies, while enjoying popcorn and many other treats the Olympus provides,” he said.

He added that patrons should expect a lot from the new partnership. “There is quite a lot that you can expect from Olympus Theatres and DJ Timeless in the very near future as we seek to create more brand awareness via social media and radio, to help position Olympus as the number 1 cinema in Barbados. The Enterprise Squad featuring A.O.N Skillz, is proud to be partnered with Olympus to do great and big things.”

A.O.N Skillz said he too is glad to be working with the established theatre company.

“I’m truly appreciative and excited about teaming up with and representing Olympus Theatres. I think there’s a very interesting connection with music and movies. Actually they go hand in hand because often I hear songs for the first time in a movie, for example the sound track See You Again from The Fast and The Furious. So Olympus deciding to work with DJ Timeless and myself as ambassadors is a great move. It sheds new light on the connection between movies and music and we can now take the brand even further,” he added.