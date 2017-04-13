Nurse remanded

An unemployed man was Wednesday remanded to HMP Dodds after appearing in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on gun and ammunition charges.

Temar Damien Nurse of Fordes Road, Clapham, St Michael is accused of possession of a firearm on April 10 without a valid licence. It is also alleged that the 24-year-old had ten rounds of ammunition without the necessary permits.

Nurse, who did not have legal representation, was not required to plead to the indictable charges read to him by Magistrate Douglas Frederick.

The accused will make his second appearance before the No.1 District ‘A’ magistrate on May 10.