Mohammed makes an impact

Jason Mohammed’s form in the just-concluded three-match series against Pakistan has seen him vault up the International Cricket Council one-day batting rankings.

In the latest ratings announced by cricket’s world governing body on Wednesday, the 30-year-old Mohammed jumped a whopping 86 places to a career-best 93rd spot.

The right-hander was the West Indies’ leading batsmen in the three-match series in Guyana with 151 runs at an average of 75. He struck a brilliant career-best unbeaten 91 in the opening ODI as West Indies chased down over 300 for the first time in their history.

He also notched 59 in Tuesday’s six-wicket loss, a knock that marked his fourth half-century in six one-dayers, following his brace in last month’s three-match series against touring England.

Mohammed’s counterpart Shai Hope also experienced a rise in the rankings, jumping 33 spots to 98th, also a career-best spot.

The right-hander failed to impress in the opening two ODIs but came to the fore in the third with a high class 71 in difficult circumstances.

Hope, who made his ODI debut last November, now has a hundred and a half-century in 10 appearances.

There was also positive movement for left-hander Kieran Powell who jumped 11 spots to 99th and for captain Jason Holder who climbed seven places to 82nd. Both players gathered a half-century each during the series.

The top five in the batting rankings remain unchanged, with South African stroke-maker AB de Villiers at number one.

In the bowling department, the Windies pair of off-spinner Ashley Nurse and fast bowler Shannon Gabriel also managed to make healthy moves up the rankings.

Nurse led the Caribbean side’s attack with six wickets at 25 apiece to climb 26 places to 62nd while Gabriel, who finished with four wickets, jumped 29 spots to 73rd.

South African Imran Tahir leg-spinner is the number one ranked bowler.

Source: (CMC)