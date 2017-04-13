Man dies in custody

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the unnatural death of a 34-year-old Christ Church man, which occurred between 2:40 and 3:00 this afternoon in a cell at the Oistins Police Station.

Lawmen say the deceased was brought into custody at the police station as a suspect, and was subsequently placed in a holding cell.

He was discovered hanging by his pants from an iron bar at around 3:00 p.m.

2 Responses to Man dies in custody

  1. Janelle Wickham
    Janelle Wickham April 13, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    I just wonder how much more Barbados can take,mass casualty,sudden death and now a hanging all in the space of 24 hours.Almighty give the families of those injured and deceased the strength and endurance to push on. Barbados don’t give up hope,be your brother’s keeper,keep it together bim.We or a caring people and I have faith we will rise again.!!!!

  2. Carlitha Andrews
    Carlitha Andrews April 13, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    Amen

