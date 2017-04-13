Man dies in custody

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the unnatural death of a 34-year-old Christ Church man, which occurred between 2:40 and 3:00 this afternoon in a cell at the Oistins Police Station.

Lawmen say the deceased was brought into custody at the police station as a suspect, and was subsequently placed in a holding cell.

He was discovered hanging by his pants from an iron bar at around 3:00 p.m.