I was on crack, ‘petty thief’ tells court

A “petty thief” in his 30s Tuesday told Magistrate Elwood Watts at the Oistins Magistrates’ Court that he was on crack when he committed a number of crimes between June 2015 and July last year.

Anwar Sadat Admin of Block 7D Sliver Hill, Christ Church pleaded guilty to stealing a vacuum worth $120, a motorcar stereo worth $100 and a chamois worth $10 belonging to Brent Garvey sometime between June 30 and July 1, 2015.

He also pleaded guilty to damaging a motorcar belonging to Mangera Car Rentals and another belonging to Naomi Luke without lawful excuse during that same period; as well as damaging a motorcar belonging to Cornelius Manasseh John on June 28, 2016.

It was revealed in the No.3 Supreme Court that in all the cases the rear windows of the vehicles were damaged.

In addressing the court, Admin told Watts that he was “smoking crack” when he committed the acts.

However, Watts pointed out that Admin had 13 convictions for stealing “petty things you are walking around and doing”.

The magistrate sentenced Admin to three months in prison on each of the four charges, to run concurrently with any other sentence that the convict is currently serving at HMP Dodds.

Watts advised the man to take advantage of the programmes offered at the St Philip penitentiary in order to “stop this behaviour” and become a “productive” citizen.

Admin returns before the Oistins Criminal Court on May 9 to face an indictable charge of unlawfully removing Kibbi Stuart from Silver Hill without her consent on November 19, 2013.

Over in the Distraict ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court, Magistrate Douglas Frederick sentenced Thomas Andrew Bailey to nine months imprisonment for burglary.

The 37-year-old who has no fixed place of abode has been on remand for the last four months, charged with entering the house of Glory Donawa on December 8, 2016 as a trespasser, with intent to steal.

He pleaded guilty to the offence when he appeared before Frederick in the No.1 Criminal Court recently.

However, taking into account the amount of time already spent on remand, Bailey only has another five months to serve at HMP Dodds.

“I thank you, Sir,” was Bailey’s response to the sentence as he made his way out the dock.