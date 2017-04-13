I AM A GIRL BARBADOS creates history

Local non-governmental organization (NGO) I AM A GIRL BARBADOS has graduated from the GlobalGiving Accelerator programme, gaining entry into the GlobalGiving marketplace and becoming the first recognized Barbadian non-profit partner of GlobalGiving, the first and largest global crowdfunding community that connects non-profits, donors, and companies in nearly every country around the world.

As part of the Accelerator, I AM A GIRL BARBADOS successfully raised US$5,137 from 44 unique individual donors to support their project, ‘Support 100 Girls in Barbados’.

“We’re thrilled to have I AM A GIRL BARBADOS as part of our community, and our first non-profit from Barbados. I AM A GIRL BARBADOS has met our rigorous vetting standards for trust and community support, and we’re committed to providing tools, training, and support as they learn, grow and become more effective,” said Mari Kuraishi, president and co-founder of GlobalGiving.

“GlobalGiving donors value the opportunity to support non-profits like I AM A GIRL BARBADOS, knowing that they’ll get regular updates about how their donations are put to work.”

Alian Ollivierre, founder of I AM A GIRL BARBADOS, noted that one in three girls in Barbados is exposed to bullying, domestic abuse, sexual abuse and violence, in many forms and the NGO’s project would provide non-traditional training, mentorship, and expose 100 girls, aged five to 18, to first time experiences (STEM Careers), while also providing free meals and school supplies.

“The aim is to empower those coming from the poorest communities in Barbados, to become active female leaders that give back to their country under our philosophy ‘Reach One Teach One’,” Ollivierre said.

I AM A GIRL BARBADOS’ purpose is to contribute to the continual progression of Barbadian youth by providing opportunities for girls to be more empowered through their overall growth into adulthood with guidance and support, by aiding in their development of skills, social responsibility, career and fellowship necessary to create positive change, not only within themselves but within their families and wider communities.

The overall services offered are capacity building, community development, mentorship, and advocacy. Additionally, through its flagship programme, I AM A GIRL BARBADOS utilizes dramatherapy and creative expression to shift negative cognitive behaviour patterns that are evident in girls who may have been exposed to domestic abuse, sexual abuse and violence, in many forms.

