Harewood charged with stealing $50 screw

A 20-year-old woman is out on $1,000 bail after making her first appearance in a Bridgetown Court Wednesday, charged with theft.

It is alleged that Shenice Aliya Harewood of Combermere Street, St Michael stole a $50 screw belonging to Chefette Restaurants Limited on March 14.

Harewood who did not have legal representation, denied the charge read by Magistrate Frederick Douglas in the No.1 District ‘A’ Criminal Court this morning.

“What kind of screw is this,” the magistrate asked Prosecutor Station Sergeant Neville Reid, who responded that it was for one of the machines used at the establishment.

With no objections from the prosecutor, Harwood was granted bail after the magistrate accepted her surety.

She is scheduled to make her second appearance before the court on May 30.