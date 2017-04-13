For some very special children

Some of the island’s top musicians came together in support of a worthy cause last Saturday night when the Rotary Club of Barbados staged its Music Through the Years concert at the Concorde Experience .

The fund-raising event was held to provide support to children with special needs on the island, through assigning the proceeds to the School House for Special Needs.

The ‘down memory lane’ concert was opened by Spice and Company with renditions of some of their hits. Their act also included engaging the audience in a congaline, the title of one of the group’s biggest hits back in 1980s.

De Red Boyz were next on stage, performing various hits from the repertoire of the late Jamaican reggae icon Bob Marley, before giving way to singer and guitarist Ian Alleyne, who delivered a fantastic rendition of the late Prince’s classic, Purple Rain.

Other well-known local artistes, including Biggie Irie, Red Plastic Bag, Mac Fingall, Grynner, Peter Ram and Marvay, serenaded the audience of over 700 people. However, what warmed the hearts of patrons was when students of the School House for Special Needs joined the entertainers on stage to sing a rendition of the late Michael Jackson’s Heal The World.

Ron Davis, organizer of the event and past president of Rotary, said events like these are very important.

“Many times special needs children are forgotten because the Government doesn’t have the money to put into the cause and there is very little support,” he noted.