Alexandra’s big winners

Patrons who supported the Alexandra School’s model search had an extra-terrestrial experience last Saturday evening when 11 contestants drawn from the student body competed for honours.

At the end, consistent performances handsomely paid off for Keithmar Smith and Asmara Lynch who emerged winners of the competition. The pair was the clear crowd favorites but had to pull out all stops to shake off stiff challenges from first runners up Tiffany Sangano and Nathan Hinds.

The showed opened with Per Ardua which, translated from the Latin, means ‘through difficulties’ and then went straight into the first segment called Inter-stellar. Contestants were outfitted in graphic tee shirts designed by Shaneka Allamby and young graphic designer Kon artist.

The second segment showcased designs by Christian Adams and Kofi Branch while in the final segment, Ad Astra (meaning “to the stars”), again translated from the Latin, contestants got the opportunity to style their own outfits.

Asmara took home three awards for Most Improved, Best Interstellar and Best Ad Astra. She delivered in all of the segments much to satisfaction of relatives and supporters who came out to witness the event.

She told Bajan Vibes that her final outfit, which was a plain royal blue dress that emerged into a lovely black laced jumpsuit, aligned with gold sequins covering the entire outfit, was inspired by her designer Lucy Luu creations and hairstylist Tracey Braithwaite.

Naturally shy Asmara said when MC Dario Prescott announced that she was the winner, she was startled yet felt accomplished.

“I practiced twice a week to build up my self-confidence and to strengthen my weak areas. I had to step out of my comfort zone from being a cute bubbly person, to a fierce and bold individual. It wasn’t an easy task but I had to get the job done.”

Besides capturing the crown, Keithmar took away the Best Interstellar award. He told Bajan Vibes: “When I was being crowned King, I had a sense of relief because I invested my time and energy. I was committed to the show and, of course, I wanted to know that I was being rewarded for my hard work. I felt proud and great because I won and I achieved something I worked hard for.”

Runner up Nathan Hinds, however, copped the majority of the awards for male contestants. He walked away with People’s Choice, Mr Photogenic, and Best Designer and Spirit of Alexandra.

First runner up female Tiffany Sangano walked away with the Best Designer and People’s Choice awards. Best Ad Astra Male went to second runner up Kezza Goodman-Hinds while Miss Photogenic went to second runner up Tia Browne.

Tristan Mapp, one of the producers of the show, told Bajan Vibes: “Each contestant did a great job and the show could not be possible without the help of Karlos Yearwood and Shernell Clarke and the rest of the teachers support group.”