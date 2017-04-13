Hector to lead Leeward Islands

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Antiguan Shawnisha Hector will once again captain Leeward Islands in the WICB Women’s Championship starting later this month in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The 17-year-old, who has been on the verge of West Indies colours in recent times, leads a 14-member squad which includes the bulk of the players who campaigned in the rain-hit tournament in Guyana last year.

Saneldo Willet of Nevis will be Hector’s deputy for the April 20-30 tournament.

Hector, who was one of 20 players taking part in a West Indies training squad in Antigua last month, said the skills learnt there would prove valuable in the upcoming championship.

“It’s not too much of a weight because after being picked for the training camp by the West Indies, I think I would be a great example in terms of motivating the team,” she told the Observer newspaper.

“It (camp) has shown me my weaknesses and the way in terms of what I have to work on if I want to be a better player and believe in myself that I can do it.”

Training was expected to get underway Tuesday at the Coolidge Cricket Ground – formerly the Stanford Cricket Ground – and the likes of former West Indies wicketkeeper Ridley Jacobs is expected to help prepare the squad.

Leeward Islands open their campaign against Jamaica in the round on April 20.

SQUAD – Shawnisha Hector (captain), Jasmine Clarke, Elisa Claxton, Amanda Edwards, Sherma Jackson, Rozel Liburd, Terez Parker, Grace Persaud, Jenisen Richards, Eldora Sylvester, Saneldo Willett, Dawn-Marie Armstrong, Kiaye-Ann Hanley, Tynetta McKoy.

Source: (CMC)