Man charged for assaulting ex

A 24-year-old man who admitted to assaulting the mother of his child was granted $1,500 bail today pending the woman’s appearance before the court.

Caleb Nathaniel Waithe, of Small Land, Bridge Gap, Black Rock, St Michael, pleaded guilty to assaulting Rondelle Todd, on April 3, occasioning her actual bodily harm.

The facts presented by the police prosecutor, Station Sergeant Neville Reid, revealed that the two, who have a child together, had been involved in a relationship for six years. However, they parted ways after being involved in a number of disputes during that time.

The offence allegedly occurred when Waithe visited Todd’s residence and found another man there. Apparently this did not sit well with Waithe who reportedly told Todd that he did not want her friend interacting with his daughter.

An argument ensued which resulted in Waithe slapping Todd several times in the face and punching her. The attack, which was reported to police, resulted in the woman sustaining soft tissue injuries.

After speaking with Waithe, Magistrate Douglas Frederick adjourned the matter to May 9. The accused was then released on bail, which he secured with one surety.