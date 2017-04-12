Man charged for assaulting ex

A craft vendor has four months to pay the Oistins Magistrates’ Court $1,000 after he admitted to using threatening words towards a security guard.

Christopher O’Brian Best of Lodge Road, Christ Church told Edward Grimes on April 6: “I gine drive my knife in you throat and I gine stab it deep,” with intent to cause Grimes to believe that unlawful violence would be used against him.

The facts by Station Sergeant Rudolph Burnett to Magistrate Elwood Watts revealed that Grimes was working his shift at a hotel when he saw Best approach a visitor on the beach offering to sell jewellry.

Grimes reportedly spoke to Best about his behaviour and the threatening words formed part of the response.

Fearing for his safety, Grimes reported the matter to the police as he had done on previous occasions.

“I plead guilty because I was wrong and I was on the scene,” Best told Magistrate Watts, in explaining what occurred on the day. However, he was adamant that Grimes issued the first threat.

“I never threatened him before. I do not trouble people, I do not disrespect people. I does keep myself out of trouble and this man bring trouble for me. I trying to live a better life and I asking for a chance please. If you see me again, you can throw the book at me,” said Best , who has 36 prior convictions.

Following his plea, Magistrate Watts ruled that Best must pay the court the fine in four months if he wants to avoid spending six months at HMP Dodds.

“You said that you were not coming back . . . . Go and behave yourself,” the magistrate told Best.