It’s war!

BSTU primed for battle with Jones

The Barbados Secondary Teachers’ Union (BSTU) is sending a strong message to Minister of Education Ronald Jones that it would take a lot more than threats to dock their pay to stop teachers standing up for their rights.

In a fiery address at the BSTU’s annual general meeting at Harrison College Tuesday morning, the union’s President Mary Redman was a picture of defiance as she made no secret of what she thought about Jones’ suggestion that the pay of teachers who had participated in last week’s March of Respect would be docked.

Redman said the teachers had taken to the streets fully aware that the Ministry of Education would attempt to intimidate them by issuing such a threat.

However, she warned that the BSTU would not relent in its demands for Government to address the burning issues plaguing the profession, and would fight tooth and nail against any attempts to tamper with teachers’ salaries.

“A day’s pay cannot phase us or scare us, and those threats will not deter us from doing what we are forced to do to demand respect and consideration like any other worker in Barbados, and we will fight any efforts to deduct our money,” the union boss told members.

It was while addressing a Democratic Labour Party meeting at the George Lamming Primary School on Sunday that Jones applied the adage of “no work, no pay” to the union’s march during school hours.

He said there was a standing rule that if the employer caused the action across the negotiating table then pay would not be docked, however if the other party were responsible, “you have to suffer the consequences”.

Angered by the ministry’s insistence that teachers would not be paid for marking school-based assessment projects administered by the Caribbean Examination Council, the BSTU last Wednesday staged its own version of the March of Disgust staged here last month to protest against the Freundel Stuart administration’s handling of the economy.

However, to separate themselves from the Opposition Barbados Labour Party-organized event which saw an estimated 10,000 people walk through the streets of the capital, the teachers dubbed their protest a March of Respect to send a strong message to the Jones-led ministry that they would not back down on their demands for payment, nor would they relent in their quest for respect.

Redman contended that the march did not constitute industrial action, but rather an outdoor meeting.

Even if it were categorized as a protest, it was clearly caused by the disrespect shown to teachers by the ministry, she told Tuesday’s meeting, charging that by describing the march as industrial action, “the ministry means that this teachers’ trade union is not to meet”.

“Under this dispensation that has forced so many meetings because of mishandlings of teachers’ concerns, they [Ministry of Education] have responded to every meeting that we have written to them to inform them about, they have said that they are treating it as industrial action.”

She argued that such categorization was disingenuous, as the ministry had, on many occasion, held meetings during school hours with unions and teachers.

She also took at shot at Chief Education Officer Karen Best, who, like Jones, once served as President of the Barbados Union on Teachers (BUT).

“When the present Chief Education Officer use to hold meetings with the BUT nobody was writing her and telling her that those meetings would be seen as industrial action,” Redman lamented, adding that Jones, as BUT president, had also scheduled meetings during school hours.

The BSTU leader also questioned the minister’s sincerity when he indicated that as a union leader his pay had been docked.

“The minister said that as a teacher and trade union leader, he had deductions made from his salary. I issue a challenge to minister to provide the dates and the occasions on which his salary had been docked as a trade union leader, when this Government had signed ILO {International Labour Organization] conventions that protect union leaders.

“This is the first time since the docking of pay from the brother [BUT President] Pedro [Shepherd] that any union leader has had to suffer as a result of carrying out his responsibilities,” Redman stressed.

The ministry had docked the pay of teachers who attended two BUT meetings during school hours in April and May last year at the height of a major confrontation between the BUT, the BSTU and the ministry, which had contended that the teachers’ absence was tantamount to a strike, since it had not given its blessing to the meetings.

