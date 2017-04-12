Firebirds’ Bishop turns back the clock

Spooners Hill Firebirds, who have been promoted yet again to Division One, landed a comfortable 51-45 victory over the Barbados Under-21 team at the Netball Stadium last night.

The Under-21 team, playing in their second game of the 2017 Barbados Netball Association’s Division One League season, were behind after each of the first three periods, 17-10, 29-24, 40-37.

Firebirds’ victory was attributed to outstanding shooting by former national shooter Lydia Bishop who netted 44 goals from 49 attempts to show her class. Whenever Firebirds failed to give Bishop ball possession, there was goal-attack Quantya Rudder who ended the match with seven goals off 11 attempts.

This was the second game so far contested by the Under-21s having drawn their first match against former queens C.O Williams Rangers. This could suggest that management preparing to take the team to Botswana for the World Cup in July, will need to revise a few tactics and get the Bajan Gems on to a winning formula.

Nothing can be taken away from Shonica Wharton who was just as effective in the semicircle for the Under-21s as Bishop was for Firebirds. Wharton the prime goal-shooter for the Bajan Gems put away 30 goals and three short of what could have been a perfect score. What was also notable in this particular game was the fact Bishop and Wharton, two top goal-shooters of different eras for Barbados, were in action trading shot for shot on respective sides of the court. Firebirds ensured Bishop won that battle based on the number of ball possessions in their favour.

Goal-attack Sheniqua Thomas netted eight from 12, Romancia Odwin in place of Wharton scored four and Trishan Deane who came on for Thomas had three goals.

There was a Division Two contest scheduled for yesterday but for some reason Wolverines ended up winning by default from WOW Shottas.

The Division Five match between Burger King Clapham Blitz and Guardian Group Pride of Villa ended in a low scoring affair (5-2, 10-3, 15-5) 19-10 in favour of Blitz. Goal-shooter Tanisha Maynard finished with ten from 14 and goal-attack Karissa Graham contributed nine off 18. It was a poor showing from Pride of Villa who clearly struggled with those ten goals being shared among goal-shooters Christina Carrington four, Kimberley Brathwaite two and goal-attack Shelly Carmichael, four.

The score line coming out of Division Six was much better when E Pamela Small Vauxhall defeated Capita Ballers (3-4, 12-9, 19-13) 29-14. Vauxhall goal-attack Shanice Holder registered 23 goals from 29 attempts, goal-shooters Joanna Atkins had four from six and Asenath Maynard two of five. Meanwhile for Ballers goal-attack Derica Haynes had ten from her 17 attempts and goal-shooter Adonica Shepherd had four goals off five attempts.

In the other Division Six game Police won (8-1, 13-3, 17-7) 21-9 over Lumber Company United Athletes Club. Scoring for Police goal-shooter Monica Waithe had 16 goals from 23 attempts and goal-attack Kia Branch produced five off ten. Lumber Company goal-attack Rashida Leacock shot all nine goals for her team.