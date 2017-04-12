Durant’s grand surprise

Forty-seven-year-old John Durant of Haynesville, St James had thousands of reasons to smile recently as he walked away the lucky winner of a spanking new white Toyota Yaris valued at $71,000 in the Carlton and A1 Supermarkets 50 Plus One competition courtesy of Nassco Limited.

The grand draw, which took place last Friday morning, saw Durant beating just over 250,000 other entrants to capture the grand prize.

Throughout the competition, which began in November 5, 2016, there were 19 weeks of weekly winners of appliances, cash and groceries.

Entrants had to spend $50 or more at any of the two Carlton and A1 Supermarkets to be eligible.

Director of A1 Supermarkets Tomilson Bynoe said the competition was an excellent promotion filled with “vibrant encouragement and interest from customers”.

“We are very grateful for the level of support that we received from the existing customer base,” said Bynoe.

Durant, who is a long-standing customer of the supermarket, is a van salesman with the Star Caterers.

He said he was shocked when he received a call on Friday while on the job from his stepdaughter, informing him that he was the lucky winner in the competition.

Durant, who is married and takes the bus to work every morning, said he estimated that he had about 50 entry forms since he shopped at the Carlton supermarket every week where he would get at least three entry forms each week.

“I thought it was a joke but then I called Carlton and they told me yes I won the car. It still not fully sink in but now it is really sinking in,” he said with a laugh.

The Fifty Plus One promotion was done in conjunction with several suppliers, distributors and retailers, and is just one of the many promotions by the supermarket.

Roger Moore of Nassco Limited said having done several promotions with the supermarket in the past, there was no hesitation when the company was approached this time around.

Moore said the Toyota Yaris remained a hot seller in Barbados mainly because it was branded as a safe vehicle with great durability and reliability and a strong resale value.