A helping hand for Precious Touch

The Precious Touch Foundation received a much needed boost when it was handed a cheque valued at over five thousand dollars from The Villages at Coverley.

The money was raised from The Villages’ annual charity 5k walk/run, which was held in February.

Speaking at a recent thank you ceremony, Director and Chairperson of the Fundraising Committee with Precious Touch Carol Toppin said the money would go a long way in helping to make a child’s dreams a reality.

The charity grants the wishes of children aged 2-18, who have been diagnosed with life threatening illnesses. The wishes are divided into four categories “I wish to go, I wish to have, I wish to meet and I wish to be”.

Toppin noted that while the organization has been around for almost 10 years, there were still many who were not aware of the work of Precious Touch.

However, she said with the assistance of several entities, the charity has been able to grant all of the wishes made by the children over the years.

She noted that the wish to travel was the most popular and expensive for the charity, adding that Precious Touch had seen an increase in the number of requests over the years, due in part to a greater visibility of the group and more reported cases of children with serious illnesses.

Toppin said she therefore believed that events like The Villages at Coverley’s 5K walk/run went a long way in helping Precious Touch to carry out its mandate. Meantime one of the main sponsors of this year’s 5K walk/run was Boss Energy and Warehousing and PR Manager Alexander Allamby, who said the company was thrilled to be a part of the event, especially given the work of the Precious Touch Foundation.

Source: (PR)