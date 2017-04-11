TRINIDAD – Three charged with ‘hijacking’ murder

PORT OF SPAIN – Three men have appeared before a Siparia magistrate on Tuesday charged with the murder of Chaguanas ‘ph’ taxi driver Kendall Trim.

The accused men are brothers Aleem Shah, 19, and Aziz Shah, 26, both of Claxton Bay, and Daniel Roberts, 35, of Couva.

They also appeared on six other offences, including robbery with violence, possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, shooting with intent, possession of firearm to endanger life, and possession of ammunition to endanger life.

The charges were laid by WPC Ferguson of Homicide Region III.

The men were denied bail and remanded into custody.

Trim, 27, of Flora Terrace, Dass Trace, Enterprise, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at hospital on Wednesday.

Trim was plying his Nissan B 14 for hire at Southern Main Road, Chase Village the night before when he picked up three men, who hired him to take them to Santa Flora.

Upon reaching Robert Trace, Santa Flora, the suspects opened fire on Trim, and he was hit in the shoulder and abdomen.

He was thrown out of the vehicle, and the assailants sped off.

Source: (Trinidad Express)