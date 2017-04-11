Teen remanded to prison

A teenager will reappear in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court in 28 days on a serious criminal matter.

It is alleged that Mahindra Alexandra Thomas, 17, of Redman Road, Deacons Road, St Michael, recklessly discharged a firearm, in a public place, in a manner that placed Calvin Osborne in danger of death or serious bodily harm.

Thomas was not required to plead to the indictable offence, which allegedly occurred on April 2. However, he told Magistrate Douglas Frederick that he was guilty of having a small quantity of marijuana in his possession on April 10.

Station Sergeant Neville Reid who is prosecuting the case, told the magistrate that police were on mobile patrol along White Park Road, St Michael when they spotted Thomas who was wanted in connection with another matter.

He was riding a bicycle. Thomas was arrested and the illicit drug was found in two greaseproof wrappings when a search was conducted.

“Officer, I find them,” he allegedly told the lawmen at the time.

Following those facts, the magistrate ordered a pre-sentencing report into Thomas’ life. The accused returns to court on May 9.