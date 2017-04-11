Tears flow for cop at viewing

The tributes, as well as the tears, flowed freely Tuesday afternoon for Station Sergeant Sherlock Bridgeman, the 49-year-old police officer who died last month in a five-vehicle smash up on Carrington Road, at the intersection with Edgecumbe Hill, St Philip.

Scores of mourners and well-wishers, including Prime Minister Freundel Stuart, attended a viewing at the Police Sports Club in Weymouth, St Michael.

The Prime Minister, who arrived just after 5 p.m., viewed Bridgeman’s body for a few minutes before offering condolences to Bridgeman’s grieving girlfriend Roslyn Gittens.

Bridgeman’s mahogany casket was draped in the national flag and was guarded by two police officers at all times, as many passed by to view his body and give their best wishes to Gittens, his girlfriend of 15 years, and his eight-year-old son Azanii.

The mood at the auditorium was sombre, and many, including police officers, broke down in tears and had to be consoled.

A senior officer told Barbados TODAY Bridgeman’s untimely passing was a great loss to the Royal Barbados Police Force.

“His loss will be noted. His contribution to the force is immeasurable. He was well liked. He was a disciplined person, seasoned investigator, and a very friendly and outgoing person. Wherever he goes, he is noticed from his appearance and his general kindness to all persons. I doubt anyone would say anything negative about Mr Bridgeman. His passing will be felt greatly throughout the force,” the lawman said.

Bridgeman, of #4B Church Village, St Philip, was at the time of his death attached to the Criminal Investigation Department, and was the islands 14th road fatality.

According to police, Bridgeman was the front seat passenger in a stationary police vehicle that was hit by a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Tre Murray of Spring Hall, St Lucy. Murray had attempted to overtake a number of vehicles along the road and apparently struck three cars in the process.

Bridgeman will be laid to rest Wednesday.