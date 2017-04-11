Second man remanded for shooting at police

Thirty-six-year-old Nicholas Brathwaite of Lowthers Hill, Christ Church was remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison Dodds on two counts of endangering life.

Brathwaite is the second man charged in connection with shooting at police at Todds Land, St George on March 30th.

Last week, 20-year-old Torion Bryan Holligan of Pool Land, St John was also charged and remanded to prison.

Brathwaite appeared before Chief Magistrate Christopher Birch in the District ‘C’ Magistrate Court yesterday.

He will reappear in the District ‘B’ court on April 11, 2017 with his co-accused.