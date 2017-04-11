More venom than the rest

Another big crowd was on hand to witness the Massy United Insurance Clash of the Titans road tennis tournament at the Dover Courts on Sunday and three-time men’s defending champion, Mark “Venom” Griffith did not disappoint.

The island’s number 1 player, Griffith made it his fourth, successive victory in the competition, in a riveting, two-hour contest to overcome a strong challenge from Julian “Michael Jackson” White 21-15, 11-21, 21-16, 17-21, 21-17.

“This was a great contest I had from ‘MJ’ but I have been training so hard, mentally and physically, so I was up for it,” he said minutes after his victory.

“I would say this tournament excites me a lot because of the crowd support and the high level of tennis that comes with it, so I am glad to win…again!” he exclaimed.

For his victory Griffith took away $12,000, while in the women’s final it was Sheldene Waldrond who the beat number 1 seed Kim Holder 21-9 and 21-19.

“I am really happy, but I expected Kim to come tougher especially in the first set. So winning at 9 in the first set gave me some confidence,” said Holder who won $5,000.

Other titles went to Nathan King over Azarie Clarke 22-10 in the Boys 6 – 10 final, Shaquon Henry beating Nicholas Ellis 21-13, 21-12 in the Boys 11 – 15 final, while Solange Holford defeated Lashona Burgess 21-19 to win the junior girls title and Gale Ann Edwards came from behind over Julie Howard to take the Novice Women’s title 17-21, 21-16, 21-17.

Business Manager at Massy United Insurance Barbados, Sharron Alleyne-Elcock expressed her appreciation to patrons who converged over the fortnight of competition.

“It was good to see a high level of competition which bore testimony to the fact that Road Tennis is growing stronger in the island and we are happy to be part of that process,” she said.