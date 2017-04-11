Jail for two drug addicts

Two drug addicts, with no fixed place of abode, will call Her Majesty’s Prison at Dodds home for the next few months after pleading guilty to possession of cocaine paraphernalia.

Jason Omar Evelyn admitted before Magistrate Douglas Frederick that he had apparatus in his possession yesterday intended for the use of cocaine.

According to the prosecutor Station Sergeant Neville Reid, lawmen were on patrol along Walrond Street, the City when they spotted Evelyn coming from behind a business in the area with a haversack in his possession.

He was stopped and it was at that point that police observed a clear plastic bag with vegetable matter, suspected to be cannabis, hanging from his pants pocket. As a result, the officers requested a search and a small bottle with a hole was found with residue on the inside.

Evelyn who is known to the law courts, admitted knowledge and ownership when asked to account.

“To be honest, I know what I had in my possession was illegal,” Evelyn said Monday morning as he addressed Magistrate Frederick.“I am asking you for a little leniency and a little community service.”

However, the magistrate pointed out that he was given a break on the last occasion but “you come back on the same foolishness”.

“Please Sir, I don’t want to go back up there,” Evelyn pleaded when told that he would be serving time for this offence.

“Sir, I don’t steal anymore since I come back out. I have been working. I begging hard, Sir, I don’t really like imprisonment,” he continued.

Magistrate Frederick then sentenced Evelyn to nine months in jail even as he urged the convicted man to use to opportunity to clean up his act.

In the other case, Sidwin Antonio Inniss was sentenced to six months in prison for possession of apparatus for the use of cocaine. He was arrested and charged yesterday after police were summoned to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital following a report that a man was being a public nuisance.

When lawmen arrived, Inniss was found “misbehaving” on the premises of the island’s primary healthcare institution. Police requested a search, to which he consented, and the cocaine paraphernalia was found.

“I going to do something different this time, Sir, Verdun House or something,” the 47-year-old man told the magistrate.

Inniss then explained that he had been using the drug since “I get put out the house, Sir, by my mother and father” and had been unable to kick the habit .

“Clean up your act, man,” Frederick told Inniss who has prior convictions as he imposed the sentence.