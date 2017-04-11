CARIFESTA venues being prepared

At least six schools will be among the venues for the Caribbean Festival of Creative Arts (CARIFESTA) XIII that will be getting a facelift for the event this year.

Members of the Festival Committee, including Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth Stephen Lashley, recently took a tour of the various venues and met with the various principals to examine the state of readiness and complete preparations for the upcoming cultural showcase.

The team comprised members from the Police and Fire Services, the Barbados Defence Force, the National Cultural Foundation (NCF) and technical teams, the Department of Emergency Management, Sanitation Services Authority, Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC), the Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI), Barbados Tourism Product Authority (BTPA), the Ministries of Tourism and Culture, as well as members the CARIFESTA Secretariat.

Also along for his technical direction was architect Michael Lashley who was able to indicate areas that required upgrading or extension of structures within the schools.

In giving details of the extensive site visit, Festival Director Andrea Wells explained: “This is an important part of ensuring that the Festival is decentralized and that we will have activities throughout the country. The many schools will also benefit from the refurbishment as we are looking at refinishing and extending some of the stages in the auditoria and school halls, upgrading the furniture and wings. So, in the end, the schools arts programmes will be the eventual beneficiaries and the communities that many of these schools service will also benefit by getting better facilities. It will be a good legacy of the festival.”

Schools visited on this tour included St Leonard’s Boys, Combermere, Lester Vaughn, Alexandra, Grantley Adams Memorial and Christ Church Foundation. There are other schools and facilities

that may be used during the ten-day

festival.

Members of the reconnaissance team also looked at both indoor and outdoor lighting, security, evacuation and floor plans, entrances and exits and parking facilities at the various locations.

Source: (PR)