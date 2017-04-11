Car theft accused denied bail

A bail application by one of two men who have been on remand since the weekend, was not enough to gain them their freedom Monday.

It is alleged that 32-year-old Dwayne O’Neil Thornhill of Birch Path, The Pine, St Michael and 31-year-old Ishmeal Desroy Lennox Gilkes of Pioneer Road, Bush Hall, St Michael stole a motorcar belonging to Kimberley Forde sometime between June 1, 2016 and January 5, 2017.

The two were not required to plead to the indictable charge.

Thornhill is also separately charged with using the fraudulent registration number E3841 on Pickwick Gap, St Michael.

When the two who first appeared before Magistrate Douglas Frederick on Saturday returned to the dock Monday morning, police prosecutor Station Sergeant Neville Reid strongly argued against their release.

Reid revealed that he had spoken with the lead investigator on the case who informed him that his team was probing a number of similar matters based on information received.

He stated that it was the prosecution’s fear that the accused men would interfere with investigations into the matter if granted their freedom.

“Sir, attempts are being made to recover property and I believe if the accused are granted bail, they will frustrate those efforts. Police have also made a breakthrough in this case and also other matters,” Reid stated.

However, in his application for bail, Thornhill stated that while he understood that the case against him was a serious one, the mentioned vehicle was “abandoned”.

“It just so happen that the car has an owner. Garbage got an owner, Sir,” said Thornhill who disclosed that he was a mechanic. His co-accused remained silent.

However, the magistrate pointed out that the charge against the two men may have come at an unfortunate time as “a lot of cars are being stolen” in Barbados at present.

“Police are investigating those now and they arrest men with a car that has a fictitious number plate,” the magistrate stated.

Frederick then ruled in favour of the prosecutor and remanded the two to HMP Dodds for another 28 days. They are scheduled to reappear in the No. 1 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on May 5.