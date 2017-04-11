Bartra hurt in explosion
Three explosions hit a bus carrying the Borussia Dortmund football team to their home Champions League quarter-final match against Monaco today.
Spain international Marc Bartra was taken to hospital with an injury to his hand, the club said.
The team tweeted (in German) that the other players were safe and there was no danger in or around the stadium.
The first-leg match was postponed and will now be played on Wednesday at 18:45 local time (16:45 GMT).
Pictures from the scene showed the bus’s windows broken in the blasts. Police said the cause of the explosions, at Hoechsten outside the city, was unclear, but added: “Currently there is no evidence of a threat to the visitors at the stadium.”
Borussia Dortmund said in a statement: “Shortly after the departure of the Borussia Dortmund team bus from the hotel to the stadium there was an incident.
“The bus has been damaged in two places. One person has been injured and is in hospital.”
The Dortmund Twitter page confirmed that Bartra was the player hurt, and wished him a speedy recovery.
FC Barcelona, the 26-year-old defender’s former club, tweeted: “All of our support to @MarcBartra, @BVB and their fans.”
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy also tweeted his support, wishing Bartra a quick recovery.
Dortmund are currently fourth in the German Bundesliga table.