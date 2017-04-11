Barbados to get its first luxury beach club

Barbados is to get its first luxury beach club property with the opening at Port Ferdinand of the luxury lifestyle and hospitality brand Nikki Beach at the end of this year.

Nikki Beach Barbados will sit on 1.4 acres of pristine beachfront property and mark the entry of the first luxury beach club property on the island, founder and owner of Nikki Beach Worldwide Jack Penrod announced.

The intimate beach club location will consist of a restaurant, pool and beach access with oceanfront seating for up to 200 guests. The elevated beach club will run along the shoreline, and yachts will dock directly at the location, while water shuttle services will also be offered.

Nikki Beach Barbados, the 14th property of Nikki Beach Worldwide, will offer the same look and feel as other properties from around the world, but will highlight stone elements sourced from the region as well as Caribbean features thought out by well-known builder Jada Group.

“Since Barbados is a destination that I’ve started to frequent recently, I feel that this location is not only a strategic move from a Nikki Beach business strategy perspective but that Barbados is an island where our brand can really make an impact on a local level,” Penrod said.

“We intend to support the Barbados economy with job opportunities, and will work closely with local farmers and fisherman to bring our farm-to-table menu to our guests,” he added.

Penrod said the Nikki Beach Director of Culinary Operations Chef Brian Molloy was dedicated to using seasonal, local ingredients that were organic whenever possible, to create farm-to-table dishes that support the Barbados community.

“The Nikki Beach culinary team will work with local fisherman to offer the freshest Caribbean catches including flying fish, lionfish, barracuda and kingfish, prepared to highlight the integrity of the seafood,” he said.

While approximately 60 per cent of the menu will feature Nikki Beach’s signature dishes, 40 per cent will be developed by the Barbados Chef de Cuisine under the guidance of Chef Molloy.

