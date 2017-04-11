Schools prepare for science fair

Students from 12 primary and six secondary schools across the island have entered the 2017 Electricity and Renewable Energy Science Exposition coordinated by the Media Resource Department of the Ministry of Education, Science, Technology and Innovation and sponsored by The Barbados Light & Power Company (BL&P).

The competition, now in its second year, is intended to deepen the interest of students in electricity generation. Entries may be investigative or inventive but must focus on the use of electricity and/or alternate sources of energy. The Barbados Renewable Energy Association (BREA) and the Future Center Trust are also partners in the initiative, sharing advice and guidance to the schools and students involved.

The Christ Church Girls School, one of the schools participating in the Exposition, received a visit from BL&P engineer Paula Palmer and BREA Executive Director Meshia Clarke to see the progress of their proposed “electric chair”.

This project is being undertaken by the Class Four students.

Clarke said she was very impressed to see that level of innovation from the girls.

“I am truly excited by their knowledge. The renewable energy sector needs young thinkers and workers to ensure its progress,” she said.

At the St George Secondary School, students are working on their water desalination project using solar power. They were making good progress when visited by BL&P engineer Cyprian Moore, BREA representative Hallam Hope and CEO of the Future Centre

Trust Tracey Edwards. Teacher Russel Smith-Olliverre noted that they were heartened to receive tips from the experts on how they could make the project even better.

When the St Francis Boys School was visited by BL&P engineer Dave Skeete, they were in the preparatory stage of making fossil fuel from algae. The boys and their teacher have entered the competition for the first time and are eagerly anticipating the outcome of competing with other schools.

The current science competition, launched during Education Month last year, is scheduled for judging on May 9 at the Samuel Jackman Prescod Polytechnic. The top three entries in both the primary and secondary categories will be awarded.

After judging, projects will be open for viewing by other schools. The winning projects will be displayed to the general public during BMEX 2017 at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre.

Source: (PR)