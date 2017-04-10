Update: Elderly man injured in Christ Church accident

Eighty-three year old Mark Millington of Newton, Christ Church is said to be in stable condition at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital after being involved in an accident along Welches Road, at its junction with Hythe Gardens, Christ Church.

Police say around 9.20 a.m., Millington was involved in a collision with a minibus that was being driven by 66-year-old Albert Hollingsworth of Brittons Hill, St Michael.

Millington’s car overturned and he had to be freed from the vehicle by personnel from the Barbados Fire Service.

Millington sustained injuries to his right leg, hands and head.

Hollingsworth and passengers on the minibus did not report any injuries.