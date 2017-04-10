Harewood’s havoc
Beaver-trick condemns woeful Waterford to more heartbreak
Four fantastic goals by University of the West Indies (UWI) Blackbirds’ top forward Dario Harewood ensured the defending champions registered their third win of the Digicel-sponsored Barbados Football Association Premier League last night at the Wildey, St Michael AstroTurf.
It was a round two game that many expected UWI to win against the newly promoted Waterford Compton who are definitely on their way to playing Division One football after a poor showing so far in the league. Their showing throughout the season does not suggest any turnaround in the near or distant future.
UWI have not had the best of season so far either. But even without an injured Mario Harte, they held their own with a comfortable 5-1 thrashing of Compton who had no answer for Harewood who registered his sixth goal far for the season.
Harewood began his onslaught as early as the second minute when he latched onto a deft pass from the left flank from Andre Leslie for a one-time finish inside the 18-yard box.
Zinio Harris allowed Compton to breath a little easier in the 32nd minute when he buried an indirect free kick past UWI custodian Liam Brathwaite playing in place of an injured Bentley Springer.
That made things even at half time, placing pressure on both teams to break the deadlock during the second half.
Blackbirds were the ones who began to sing when Corey Barrow, unmarked on the left in-field, launched an open strike which found the forehead of Harewood stationed in front the goal bars and he nodded it one bounce past Compton goalkeeper Antoni Hoyte in the 51st minute.
Eight minutes later yet another easy chance went UWI’s way when Leslie wrote his name on the score sheet. The central midfielder slipped past Compton’s defenders Harris and Dwayne Cadoo, then executed a right-footed shot that made the score line 3-1.
Ramon Manning with a brilliant run inside the midfield found Harewood for his third goal of the match when he took on Compton central defender Jabar Niles and keeper Hoyte with a chip inside the nets for a wonderful finish in the 85th minute. Two minutes later Harewood bagged another to ensure their opponents were done and dusted.
Meanwhile in the second match of the night, Neighbour Care Weymouth Wales ensured they kept some breathing room between themselves and Barbados Defence Force Sports Programme (BDFSP). Wales are now on 29 points and the BDFSP are in second position on 26.
Before the start of yesterday’s match, Wales were tied on 26 points with the soldiers but won 3-1 against Belfield Soccer Club to remain top of the standings.
Wales with a solid line-up of players led by national player Hadan Holligan took a 1-0 lead in the 37th minute when Holligan wearing the captain’s armband placed his team in an advantageous situation. It all resulted from a lovely touch by Tristan Parris, who was coming off injury, to Holligan. The latter was in pursuit from the left flank and found himself in a one on one situation with Belfield goalkeeper Michael Spooner who stood no chance whatsoever and the goal gave the small man his seventh goal for the season.
The score would remain that way until second half when Wales increased their momentum. The added enterprise resulted in Riverre Williams scoring in the 49th minute and Arantees Lawrence adding his name on the scorers’ sheet in the 57th. Veteran player Henderson Richard scored Belfield’s lone goal of the match.
Brittons Hill’s struggles continued after losing their tenth match of the season, this time a 2-1 result to Clayton’s Kola Tonic Notre Dame in the third and final encounter yesterday. Akeem Broome gave the men from Bayland a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute but that happy moment was short-lived when Marmarlaque Davidson- Herod gave Brittons Hill hope with a 21st minute equalizer. However Daniel Rowe became Notre Dame’s hero in the 39th time period with his winning goal.