Gun charges

Two remanded for firearm and ammo offences

Two men were remanded to HMP Dodds after appearing in court charged with separate gun offences.

It is alleged that Donnell Carl Smart of Block 3B, Haynesville, St James had in his possession a firearm and six rounds of ammunition without a valid licence.

The 36-year-old who was charged last Friday is also accused of having 45 rounds of ammunition without the necessary legal documents.

He appeared before Magistrate Douglas Frederick in the No.1 District ‘A’ Criminal Court and was remanded until May 5.

However, he will face the Holetown Court Tyesday on the 45 rounds of ammunition charge as the offence was allegedly committed in the District ‘E’ jurisdiction.

Smart was not required to plead to the indictable charges.

The other gun accused – Rasheem Omario Powlett, of 6th Avenue, New Orleans, St Michael is charged with possession of two firearms and 23 rounds of ammunition without a valid licence to do so.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charges, which allegedly occurred on April 7.

The 24-year-old is also jointly charged with Corrie Cleophus Parris, 44, of Shop Hill, St Thomas with stealing a tarpaulin worth $65 belonging to Carlisle Catwell.

Both men admitted to the robbery, which occurred on April 7.

Powlett also pleaded guilty before Magistrate Douglas to possession of four grammes of cannabis worth $20.

He was remanded to prison until May 5 while Parris was granted bail in the sum of $3,000, which he secured with one surety will also return on that date.