Glassesco damaged by fire

Quick action by the Barbados Fire Service today prevented serious damage at Glassesco on Roebuck street, St Michael.

A container located at the back of the building reportedly caught fire from a spark caused by workmen who were welding, and went up in flames, sending black smoke billowing in the air.

One fire tender and four fire officers responded to the blaze, which began just after 3 p.m. and the fire was quickly brought under control.

Owners of the company declined to comment.