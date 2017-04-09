Two people injured in accident at Waterford, St Michael

Two people are nursing injuries following an accident at Waterford, St Michael around 7:15 a.m. today.

Fifty-four-year-old Deborah Howell- Cadogan of Friendly Hall, St Michael was the driver of the first car, while 60-year-old Danny Gill of Jackson, St Michael, drove the second car.

Howell-Cadogan suffered pain to the right hip and right leg. She was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) by ambulance for medical attention.

Danny Gill suffered pain to the chest. He was taken to the QEH by private vehicle.

Police are continuing investigations.