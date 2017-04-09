Two people injured in accident at Waterford, St Michael
Two people are nursing injuries following an accident at Waterford, St Michael around 7:15 a.m. today.
Fifty-four-year-old Deborah Howell- Cadogan of Friendly Hall, St Michael was the driver of the first car, while 60-year-old Danny Gill of Jackson, St Michael, drove the second car.
Howell-Cadogan suffered pain to the right hip and right leg. She was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) by ambulance for medical attention.
Danny Gill suffered pain to the chest. He was taken to the QEH by private vehicle.
Police are continuing investigations.
I cant keep up with all these accidents but I am thankful there are no fatalities.
Wasn’t like two or three mentioned this morning?
This is ridiculous why so many accidents, BIM was never like this be careful people we don’t have to be reckless like the world out there.
The kind of foolishness from drivers that I am witnessing on the roads daily, it gine get worse. Or as bajans say, it gine get worser.
On two occasions recently, I witness two drivers trying to overtake long lines of vehicles because no traffic was oncoming at the time, but alas traffic started to come and both of them chopped across one of the vehicles in line causing the drivers to have to break up. I had it happen to me about three Sundays ago, just three of us on the road in Sion Hill and this truck man attempted to overtake all three vehicles but could not make it and he pulled across me in the car length space between me and the vehicle in front and I had to break up to prevent an accident.
When you call the police and report these reckless drivers, nothing is done.