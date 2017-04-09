Three injured in car accident last night

Three people are nursing injuries following an accident at Wanstead Road, St Michael around 11 p.m. last night.

The car, which was driven by 23-year-old Raphael Jordan of Husbands, St James struck a utility poll and later caught fire and was destroyed.

Jordan received bruises to his left hand and sought private medical attention. His two female passengers ages 21 and 22 years respectively, suffered injuries to the head, and neck, and were both transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for medical attention.

One fire tender, and five fire officers responded to the scene.

Police are continuing investigations.