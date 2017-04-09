Three injured in accident at My Lord’s Hill, St Michael

Three people suffered injuries in an accident at My Lord’s Hill, St Michael today around 8 a.m.

The accident involved a car driven by 36-year-old Samuel Boyce of Arch Hall, St Thomas, and a van driven by 49-year-old Thomas Harris of Buttals, Grove, St George.

Boyce and his passenger 57-year-old Cynthia Boyce, of Bayville, St Michael suffered chest pains and were transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for medical treatment.

Harris also suffered chest pain. He opted to seek private medical care.

Police are continuing investigations.