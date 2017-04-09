St Lucy has been neglected, charges Phillips

The people of St Lucy are in dire need of proper housing, better roads and improved water sources, Barbados Labour Party (BLP) candidate for the northern constituency Peter Phillips has charged.

He cried shame at conditions in the rural parish and knocked long standing Member of Parliament Denis Kellman of the ruling Democratic Labour Party (DLP) for his poor stewardship after holding the seat for four consecutive terms.

“It is a crying shame when you see a minister more so paying attention to his personal business rather than to the business of the people who elected him to serve them,” he told the media yesterday as a BLP team including leader Mia Mottley visited residents as part of the party’s Rubbing Shoulders programme.

Phillips who is determined to unseat Kellman in the next general elections, argued that the parish had been left out of the Government’s pothole repair programme at a time when communities in Crab Hill, Pie Corner, Mount View and Rock Hall grappled with poor roads.

He also claimed that some districts including Pickwick were still experiencing water shortages.

“Your current member of parliament does not care anything about you, otherwise he would have seen that these issues were solved,” Phillips told the crowd in attendance.

Chairman of the BLP, George Payne also chided Kellman.

The former Minister of Housing chided the St Lucy MP for failing to assist residents who were tenants under the Tenantries Freehold Purchase Act to own land.

“Even though they live on a tenantry, they have not had the transfers and things done which would have allowed these people to be able to purchase the land at ten cents per square foot.

“One would have thought that Minister Kellman when he became Minister of Housing, he would have rectified the problems being faced in rural Barbados particularly in Lucy, but this has not been done,” lamented Payne.

He also called for urgent changes to the Tenantries Freehold Purchase Act.